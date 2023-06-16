Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital on Friday

Pope Francis will be discharged from hospital on Friday morning. Photograph: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

Pope Francis will be discharged from hospital on Friday morning, nine days after he underwent surgery to repair an abdominal hernia.

Earlier on Thursday the Vatican released the first pictures of the pontiff (86) since his admission to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on June 7th, showing him in a wheelchair visiting its cancer ward for children.

The pope’s engagements have been cancelled until June 18th.

Francis rested well during the night, his recovery is proceeding normally and his blood tests are in line with expected parameters, the Vatican statement said.

The pope traditionally takes all of July off, with the Sunday blessings being his only public appearances, so he will have next month to rest before he is due to make a trip to Portugal from August 2nd to August 6th for World Youth Day and to visit the Shrine of Fatima.

He also is still scheduled to visit Mongolia from August 31st to September 4th, one of the most remote places he will have visited in his 10-year pontificate. – Reuters