Bakhmut counter attack operations proving ‘partially successful’ for Ukraine, says Wagner boss

A resident walks past the badly damaged apartment building in Siversk, a town near Bakhmut, Ukraine, where he used to live, on May 7th. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

The head of Russia’s Wagner private army said on Thursday that Ukrainian units had begun their counterattack, and were approaching Bakhmut from the flanks, while Russia’s defence ministry said its paratroopers were supporting an advance on the west of the city.

Reuters could not independently verify either of the assertions, which came amid an escalating dispute between Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian defence ministry over the conduct of the invasion, now in its 15th month.

Mr Prigozhin said that Ukrainian operations were proving to be “unfortunately, partially successful”, in an audio message posted on his Telegram channel.

He said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy was “being deceptive” when he said Ukraine’s counteroffensive had been delayed as it waited for more aid from foreign countries. Mr Prigozhin said the counteroffensive was actually going ahead at full speed around Bakhmut.

Russian forces, spearheaded by Wagner, have been waging a bloody assault on the city, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, since last summer. Mr Prigozhin last week claimed his forces controlled around 95 per cent, but threatened to pull out if Moscow did not deliver more ammunition to his fighters.

On Wednesday, both Mr Prigozhin and the Ukrainian military said that Kyiv’s forces had routed a Russian army unit near Bakhmut, in a significant advance for Ukraine. Mr Prigozhin has repeatedly accused senior Russian defence officials of starving his forces of ammunition, and blamed them for reverses around the town.

In its regular daily briefing on Thursday, Russia’s defence ministry made no reference to the claimed setback and said troops were continuing to advance.

“Assault groups continue their offensive in the western part of Artyomovsk,” it said, using the Soviet-era name for the city of Bakhmut. “Paratroopers provided support to them and have pinned down Ukrainian army units on the flanks,” it added.

Moscow says capturing Bakhmut will allow it to conduct further offensives across eastern Ukraine. Mr Zelenskiy and the west have downplayed the strategic importance of the city for Russia, though Kyiv has repeatedly refused to withdraw its troops.

Damage from a missile strike at an apartment in Chasiv Yar, a small town west of Bakhmut on Tuesday. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Earlier on Thursday, a Ukrainian unit has said it had routed a Russian brigade near the stronghold of Bakhmut in an incident underlining the task facing the Kremlin as it carries out what it calls a “very difficult” military operation.

The unit’s claim appeared to buttress comments by Mr Prigozhin, who on Tuesday said the Russian brigade had abandoned its positions in Bakhmut, Moscow’s primary target in its winter offensive and scene of the bloodiest ground combat in Europe since the second World War.

Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, who heads Ukraine’s ground forces, said Russian units in some parts of Bakhmut had retreated by up to 2km (1.2 miles) as the result of counter attacks. He gave no details. Wagner units have led a months-long Russian assault on the eastern city, suffering heavy losses, but Ukrainian forces say the offensive is stalling.

“The special military operation continues. This is a very difficult operation, and, of course, certain goals have been achieved in a year,” Tass new agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as telling a Bosnian Serb television channel.

“We managed to beat up the Ukrainian military machine quite a bit,” Mr Peskov said, citing Russian missile strikes in Ukraine. “This work will continue”.

Mr Peskov said he had no doubt that Bakhmut “will be captured and will be kept under control”. He also said the Russian campaign in eastern Ukraine was proceeding slowly because Russia “is not waging war”.

Comrades of late Ukrainian serviceman Danylo Denysevych carry his coffin during his funeral outside the St Mykhailivsky Cathedral in Kyiv this week. Photograph: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

“Waging war is a completely different matter – it means complete destruction of infrastructure, it means complete destruction of cities,” he said. “We are not doing this. We are trying to preserve infrastructure and preserve human lives.”

Mr Peskov’s comments did not address claims that Russia’s 72nd Separate Motor-rifle Brigade had abandoned positions on the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut.

In a statement, Ukraine's Third Separate Assault Brigade said: “It's official. Prigozhin's report about the flight of Russia's 72nd Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade from near Bakhmut and the '500 corpses' of Russians left behind is true.”

A Russian brigade is typically formed of several thousand troops.

“Our army is fleeing. The 72nd Brigade pissed away three square km this morning, where I had lost around 500 men,” Mr Prigozhin said on Tuesday, complaining his troops were receiving only 10 per cent of the shells they needed.

In a statement later on social media, Mr Prigozhin said Wagner forces had advanced 170m. Ukrainian troops were confined to an area of 2.25 sq km and were coming under pressure in western districts dotted with high-rise apartments.

Members of the Ukrainian 28th Mechanised Brigade ride in a BMP armoured vehicle during a mission to fire a SPG-9 recoilless gun at a Russian target in the direction of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine this week. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Mr Prigozhin has clashed with Russia’s defence ministry and expressed concerns about a promised Ukrainian counter-offensive to recapture territory Russia occupied after the invasion was launched on February 24th, 2022.

Ukrainian military analyst Roman Svitan said the successes near Bakhmut amounted to the beginning of the counter-offensive.

“We are the ones who launched the moves to advance,” Svitan told Ukrainian NV Radio. “We can say that the offensive that we have been expecting for at least the past six months got under way about a week ago.”

Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Telegram that pro-Kyiv units had not lost a single position in Bakhmut on Wednesday.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a special military operation and initially captured large amounts of territory, but Kyiv's forces pushed back. Western officials estimate more than 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded.

In his evening video address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy named the Third Brigade and noted its report “about the flight of Russia’s 72nd Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade from near Bakhmut”.

In Brussels, Nato’s top military official said the war would increasingly be a battle between large numbers of poorly trained Russian troops with outdated equipment and a smaller Ukrainian force with better western weapons and training.

Admiral Rob Bauer, a Dutch officer who is chair of Nato’s military committee, noted Russia was deploying T-54 tanks – an old model designed in the years after second World War.

In Washington, US attorney general Merrick Garland said he had authorised the first transfer of forfeited Russian assets for use in Ukraine. – Reuters