Norway expels 15 Russian ‘intelligence officers’ from embassy

Norway is expelling 15 Russian embassy officials that the foreign ministry said on Thursday were intelligence officers operating under the cover of diplomatic positions, a move which Moscow said it would respond to.

The expulsions amount to a quarter of Russian diplomats currently accredited in Oslo, the Norwegian government said.

It is the latest instance of a Western nation expelling Russian diplomats since the beginning of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. So far this year, Estonia, the Netherlands and Austria have also expelled Russian diplomats.

Norway also expelled three Russians in April 2022.

“This is an important step in countering, and reducing the level of, Russian intelligence activity in Norway, and thus in safeguarding our national interests,” Norway’s foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement.

"Russia currently poses the greatest intelligence threat to Norway ... We will not allow Russian intelligence officers to operate under diplomatic cover," she added.

The officers concerned must leave Norway shortly, the ministry said in the statement.

The Russian foreign ministry said Moscow would respond to the expulsions, state-owned news agency Tass reported, without elaborating. Officials at Russia’s Oslo embassy were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Norway, a member of the Nato military alliance, shares a border with Russia in the Arctic.

The expulsions could further complicate the process of transferring the chair of the Arctic Council, a multilateral body in which Arctic nations discuss issues affecting the polar region.

Moscow holds the chair but Norway is due to take over on May 11th and Oslo had said it would prioritise a smooth transition.

The Nordic country still seeks to maintain normal diplomatic relations with Russia, and Russian diplomats are welcome in Norway, Ms Huitfeldt said.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has denied a report that president Vladimir Putin personally approved the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Russia late last month on espionage charges.

“No, it is not the president’s prerogative, it is the special services who are doing their job. Once again, I would like to remind you that this journalist was caught red-handed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, is grappling with a mystery ailment in jail that could be some sort of slow acting poison, as he has lost 8 kg in weight in just over two weeks, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh has said.

“We do not exclude that at this very time Alexei Navalny is being slowly poisoned, being killed slowly so that it attracts less attention,” Ms Yarmysh said in a post on Twitter.

“He is being held in a punishment cell with acute pain without medical help,” she said.

A former lawyer who rose to prominence more than a decade ago by lampooning president Vladimir Putin’s elite and voicing allegations of corruption on a vast scale, Mr Navalny has long forecast Russia could face seismic political turmoil.

In 2020 he survived an apparent attempt to poison him during a flight in Siberia, with what Western laboratory tests determined was a nerve agent. Russia denies that the state tried to kill him.

He was treated for that poisoning in Germany but voluntarily returned to Russia in 2021, where he was arrested on arrival and jailed in a fraud case he calls politically motivated.

Ms Yarmysh said that due to Navalny’s mystery ailment, emergency services were called overnight on Friday to Saturday to the maximum-security IK-6 penal colony at Melekhovo, about 250 km (115 miles) east of Moscow, where Navalny is being held. - Reuters