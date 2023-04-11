Ukraine war: Ukrainian PM in Canada seeking ammunition, armoured vehicles

The remains of a rocket launcher system in the village of Sosnove in the Donetsk region. Photograph: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

The Ukrainian prime minister has arrived in Canada on an official trip during which he will seek ammunition and armoured vehicles, the Globe and Mail reports.

Denys Shmyhal said in an interview with the Canadian newspaper that he was not concerned about the lack of new military aid allocated for Ukraine in Canada’s federal budget, and hoped the country would provide more aid among other forms of assistance.

“Now, we need heavy armoured vehicles. And we need more artillery shells: ammunition for howitzers and ammunition for tanks,” Mr Shmyhal said. “It’s crucially important for the organisation of our counteroffensive.”

Ukraine is expected to launch a counter-offensive to seize back land in the south and east of the country from Russian forces in the coming weeks or months.

Elsewhere, the United States on Monday determined that Russia has “wrongfully detained” American Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, “effectively saying that espionage charges are bogus and that the case is political,” Reuters reports.

The United States is attempting to mend fences with key allies, after leaked Pentagon documents claimed that Washington had been spying on friendly nations, including South Korea and Israel.

Ukraine has denied a report that it had been forced to amend some military plans ahead of a long-anticipated counter-offensive because of the leak.

More than 200 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have returned home in a prisoner swap, according to both sides.

Russia’s defence ministry said 106 Russian soldiers were released from Ukrainian custody as part of an agreement with Ukraine. Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to the Ukrainian president, said Russia freed 100 Ukrainian prisoners. – Guardian