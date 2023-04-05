Ukraine war: Zelenskiy visits Poland as Macron, von der Leyen travel to China

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Poland on Wednesday for a visit at the invitation of President (Andrzej) Duda.

“There will be long, broad talks, not only about the security situation, but also about economic and political support”, the Polish president’s foreign affairs adviser said on Monday.

He added Mr Zelenskiy would meet Poles and Ukrainians who have taken refuge in Poland on Wednesday at Warsaw’s Castle square.

Mr Zelenskiy last met his Polish counterpart in December 2022 during his trip home from the United States.

READ MORE

Poland is Ukraine’s neighbour and the two countries have deep historical ties. Many Ukrainians fled their country after Russia’s invasion last year, with a large number seeking safety in Poland.

The Polish public overwhelming supports Ukrainians in their war with Russia. An Ipsos poll said 82 per cent of Poles think Nato and EU countries should back Ukraine until it wins.

However, Mr Zelenskiy’s visit takes place amid mounting anger in rural Poland over the impact of imports of Ukrainian grain, which have pushed down prices in several states in the EU’s eastern wing.

Elsewhere, French president Emmanuel Macron and European Union executive head Ursula von der Leyen arrive in China on Wednesday seeking to “reset” ties while broaching thorny issues such as Ukraine and trade risks.

US president Joe Biden on Tuesday held a call with Mr Macron to discuss the visit, the White House said, adding they also spoke about maintaining support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. – Guardian