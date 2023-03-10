Ukraine war: Wagner forces ‘taking tactical pause’ in Bakhmut, says US think tank

A Ukrainian mortar unit fires on Russian forces to support their infantry near Bakhmut this week. Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/The New York Times

Russian Wagner Group forces appear to have “entered a temporary tactical pause” in the battle for Bakhmut, one US think tank has said.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes the group may be waiting for reinforcement troops to arrive but said it “remains unclear if Wagner fighters will retain their operational preponderance in future Russian offensives in the city”.

“The arrival of an increased number of conventional Russian forces to the area may suggest that Russian forces intend to offset the possible culmination of Wagner’s offensive operations in Bakhmut with new conventional troops,” the ISW said

It comes as the death toll from yesterday’s mass strikes by Russia rises to 11 – up by two from the last update on Thursday – according to the UK ministry of defence, who cite Ukrainian officials.

The attacks, which have been described as the largest missile bombardment against Ukraine in three weeks, disrupted power centres and even disconnected Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant from the grid.

Elsewhere, Pope Francis has said in an interview with Italian Swiss television channel RSI that the war in Ukraine is driven by the interests of several “empires” and not just of Russia.

The pontiff said the conflict was fueled by “imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire but of empires from elsewhere”.

The comments were released on Friday, though the interview itself is due to be broadcast on Sunday. It is unclear what exactly Pope Francis meant.