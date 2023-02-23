Confidence in EU approach to Ukraine high in Ireland compared to eastern Europe

Some 84 per cent of Irish people are optimistic about the future of the EU. Photograph: John Thys/AFP via Getty Images

More than eight out of 10 people in Ireland feel optimistic about the future of the EU, with significant support for the bloc’s support for Ukraine, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey.

The winter 2022-2023 standard Eurobarometer survey was conducted through face-to-face and online interviews with 26,468 EU citizens from the 27 member states. The survey was conducted between January 12th and February 6th this year.

In addition to growing support for the EU, it found significant Irish support for the EU response to the war in Ukraine.

Irish findings from the survey include:

61 per cent of Irish people trust the EU, up 3 percentage points from summer 2022.

74 per cent of Irish people have a positive image of the EU, the highest in the EU, and up 4 percentage points since the summer 2022 poll. The EU average was 45 per cent, falling to 32 per cent in Slovakia and 33 per cent in Czechia.

84 per cent of Irish people are optimistic about the future of the EU, the highest share in the union, and up 1 percentage point since summer 2022. The EU average was 62 per cent dropping to 45 per cent in Greece.

Ireland showed the sixth highest support for the EU, after Denmark (71 per cent), Portugal (65 per cent), Lithuania and Malta (both 64 per cent) and Sweden (63 per cent). The average support for the EU was 47 per cent with trust lowest in France at 33 per cent.

In relation to the EU’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 76 per cent of Irish people were satisfied with the EU’s response. Irish support for the EU’s response was the second highest, after Portugal at 79 per cent. On average, 56 per cent of EU respondents are satisfied with the EU’s response with people in Greece (37 per cent) and Slovakia (39 per cent) least satisfied.

The research also found that 86 per cent of Irish respondents agree with the imposition of economic sanctions on the Russian government, companies and individuals, the sixth highest in the EU. Respondents in Sweden (95 per cent) were the most likely to approve of the sanctions while those in Bulgaria (47 per cent) and Slovakia (49 per cent) were the least likely. The EU average was 74 per cent.

Eight out of ten people in Ireland agreed with the banning of Russian state-owned media from broadcasting in the EU. This was third highest after Poland (89 per cent) and Lithuania (82 per cent). The EU average was 67 per cent falling to 39 per cent in Bulgaria.

Some 81 per cent of Irish respondents agreed with the EU’s financing and supply of military equipment to Ukraine. This was the eighth highest in the EU. Support was highest in Sweden (92 per cent) and the Netherlands (90 per cent) and lowest in Slovakia (38 per cent), Greece (36 per cent) and Bulgaria (33 per cent).

Meanwhile, 89 per cent of Irish respondents agreed with the EU’s welcoming of people fleeing the war, which was just above the EU average of 88 per cent. Across the EU, support ranged from 98 per cent in the Netherlands to 72 per cent in Czechia and Romania.

Nine out of 10 Irish respondents also approved of the EU providing financial support to Ukraine. This was the sixth highest in the EU. Finland and Sweden (both 94 per cent) were most likely to approve while respondents in Slovakia (53 per cent) were least likely. The EU average was 77 per cent.

When asked about energy transition, 90 per cent of Irish people agreed that the EU should invest massively in renewable energies, above the EU average of 86 per cent. Respondents in Cyprus were most likely to agree (96 per cent) while those in Romania (69 per cent) were the least likely.

Some 91 per cent of Irish respondents agree that the EU should reduce its dependency on Russian sources of energy as soon as possible, above the EU average of 84 per cent. Support was highest in Denmark and Sweden (both 96 per cent (and lowest in Slovakia (55 per cent).

Information about Eurobarometer and all surveys are available on the website: https://europa.eu/eurobarometer/surveys/detail/2872