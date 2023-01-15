Death toll from Russian strike on Dnipro apartments rises to 14

The scene of a Russian missile strike that tore into a nine-storey apartment building in the city of Dnipro. Photograph: Nicole Tung/The New York Times

The death toll from a Russian missile attack that destroyed an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 14, the regional governor said early on Sunday.

“The search operation is ongoing,” Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region of east-central Ukraine, wrote on the Telegram messaging app as rescuers worked through the night.

Some 38 people had been rescued, about two dozen were missing and an unknown number of residents remained trapped under a massive pile of debris after the Saturday afternoon attack that injured at last 64, Mr Reznichenko said.

The strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other places, restricting power supply at the height of winter for the capital and large swaths of the country for the coming days, officials warned.

Civilians and emergency responders work to clear debris at an apartment building in the city of Dnipro that was hit by a Russian missile. Photograph: Nicole Tung/The New York Times

The strikes – Russia’s largest wave of attacks on Ukraine in two weeks – came as the country was observing the traditional New Year.

As ground fighting continued in Ukraine’s east, Britain followed France and Poland with promises of further weapons, saying it would send 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks and artillery support.

The moves add pressure on Germany to follow suit as Kyiv’s continues to plea for advanced military equipment.

Elsewhere, Russia cancelled at the last minute on Saturday a scheduled exchange of prisoners of war, the Ukrainian body dealing with prisoners said.

Russia and Ukraine have conducted a number of prisoner swaps – most recently on January 8th – amounting to hundreds of captives each in the course of the war, which is now in its 11th month. – Reuters