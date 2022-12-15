Russia-Ukraine war: Kursk airbase in Russia reportedly hit

Residents carry firewood as workers repair power lines in the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region. Photograph: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian airbase in Kursk was reportedly struck late on Wednesday night, according to officials and local media reports.

Footage circulating online appeared to show a series of explosions rock the city in western Russian about 10pm local time.

As the attacks continue, Moscow has said no “Christmas ceasefire” is on the cards with fighting looking set to drag on through the winter.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, earlier this week called on G7 leaders to back a peace solution that would start with Russia withdrawing troops from Ukraine, beginning this Christmas. “There is no calm on the frontline,” he added in an evening video address.

The Ukrainian military said it shot down 13 Iranian-made drones over Kyiv and the surrounding region on Wednesday in Russia’s first major drone attack on the capital in weeks.

The strikes damaged five buildings and authorities described the assault as a continuation of Russia’s “energy terror” against the country.

There were no victims, Kyiv’s rescue services said. “Thanks to the brilliant work of the air defence forces, the energy infrastructure facilities were not damaged – all 13 drones were shot down,” a spokeswoman said on Telegram.

The regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was also hit by multiple Russian rockets, according to a senior Ukrainian official.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said two floors of the building on the central square of the recently liberated city had been damaged, but that no one was reported hurt.

The United States is expected to decide whether to supply Ukraine with its advanced Patriot air defence system.

US officials told CNN that the missiles could be delivered in a matter of days after the repeated Russian barrages against Ukrainian cities. The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine.

The Washington Post also reported the US is planning to send electronic equipment that converts unguided aerial munitions into smart bombs, allowing a high degree of accurate targeting, citing US officials.

Elsewhere, Canada has said it will revoke a sanctions waiver that allowed turbines for Nord Stream 1, Russia’s biggest gas pipeline to Europe, to be repaired in Montreal and returned to Germany. The pipeline under the Baltic Sea was shut down for repairs on 31 August, but never restarted and in later September suffered major leaks.

European governments suspect the ruptures of the pipeline and another called Nord Stream 2 were caused by sabotage. – Guardian