Russia-Ukraine war: US sends first power equipment to Ukraine

The United States has shipped the first part of its power equipment aid to Ukraine, US officials said on Monday amid intensifying attacks from Russia.

The first tranche was power equipment worth about $13 million (€12 million), one of the officials said. Another source said two more planeloads of equipment would leave from the United States this week.

The first tranche is part of the $53 million aid announced last month after Ukraine said it needed transformers and generators as well as air defence systems.

Elsewhere, the European Union reached a deal in principle to send an €18 billion financial aid package to Ukraine and approve a minimum tax on major corporations in a big move that narrowed a rift between the bloc and recalcitrant member Hungary.

The complex deal came after months of wrangling between EU institutions, member countries and Hungary and was spelt out on Monday. It means Ukraine will get €18 billion from the EU budget next year.

Budapest had been vetoing making payments by that stable, predictable and cheaper means, rather than by the bilateral loans that member countries have been extending to Kyiv.

Ukraine has called for the West to supply Patriot missiles batteries and other modern air defence systems. The country’s prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, made the appeal to western allies amid growing concerns that attacks by Russia on its electricity grid could create a new wave of refugees.

The head of Norway’s refugee council said he expects another wave of hundreds of thousands of refugees from Ukraine to go to Europe over the winter because of “unlivable” conditions. Millions of people in Ukraine have been left without heat, clean water or power amid plummeting temperatures, following Russian missile strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged leaders of the Group of Seven nations on Monday to support his idea of convening a special global peace summit in winter dedicated to bringing peace to his country.

Mr Zelenskiy also appealed to the G7 nations for an additional two billion cubic metres of natural gas as well as long-range weapons, modern tanks, artillery units and shells. – Guardian