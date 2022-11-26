Ukraine gradually restores power following latest Russian missile strikes

Ukrainian soldiers check the area at the international airport in Chornobaivka village, outside Kherson, in southern Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

Ukrainian authorities are gradually restoring power, aided by the reconnection of the country’s four nuclear plants, but millions of people are still without heat or electricity after the most devastating Russian air strikes of the war.

In a rare public dispute involving Ukrainian leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised the mayor of Kyiv for doing what he said was a poor job setting up emergency shelters to help those without power and heat after Russian attacks.

Following Russian missile strikes against the power-generating system, Ukraine has established thousands of “invincibility centres” where people can access heat, water, internet and mobile phone links.

In his evening address, however, Mr Zelenskiy indicated that Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and his officials had not done enough to help.

“Unfortunately, local authorities have not performed well in all cities. In particular, there are a lot of complaints in Kyiv ... to put it mildly, more work is needed,” he said, saying the level of services available in many Kyiv centres was not good enough.

“Please pay attention – the people of Kyiv need more support ... a lot of (them) have been without power for 20 or even 30 hours. We expect quality work from the mayor’s office.”

Mr Zelenskiy also criticised those who he said had lied in their official reports, but did not give details. More than 4,000 centres have been set up so far.

Mr Klitschko (51), a former professional boxer, was elected mayor of Kyiv in 2014. There was no immediate reaction from his office.

Elsewhere, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said the western military alliance would not back down on its support for Kyiv.

Nato forces took part in drills in northern Poland’s Suwalki Gap, a strip of land between Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, and of crucial significance to the security of the alliance’s eastern flank.

Germany said it was discussing with allies Poland’s request that German Patriot air defence units be sent to Ukraine, after Nato’s chief suggested the military alliance might not oppose such a move. – Reuters