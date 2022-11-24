Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskiy condemns ‘energy terror’ at UN meeting

Ukrainians shelter inside a heated tent during a day of heavy shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022. Photograph: Lynsey Addario/The New York Times

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday night to act against Russia over air strikes on civilian infrastructure that again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s military said Russian forces had fired about 70 cruise missiles at targets across the country and also deployed attack drones.

The strikes killed 10 people, including a two-day-old infant, and disconnected three nuclear power stations from the grid, officials said.

The country’s Energy Ministry said supplies were cut to “the vast majority of electricity consumers”. All of Kyiv lost water, the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said. The city’s administration said water and heating would return to residential buildings on Thursday morning.

“Today is just one day, but we have received 70 missiles. That’s the Russian formula of terror. This is all against our energy infrastructure ... hospitals, schools, transport, residential districts all suffered,” Mr Zelenskiy said via video link to the council chamber.

Mr Zelenskiy told the UN the Russian attacks were “an obvious crime against humanity”. He said Ukraine would put forward a resolution condemning “any forms of energy terror”.

Referring to Russia’s likely veto, he said, “it’s nonsense that the veto right is secured for the party that wages this war. We cannot be hostage to one international terrorist”.

Mr Zelenskiy also invited the UN to send experts to examine and evaluate Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. “When we have the temperature below zero, and scores of millions of people without energy supplies, without heating, without water, this is an obvious crime against humanity,” Mr Zelenskiy told the security council via video link.

Agence France-Presse reports. European cities were urged to send spare generators to Ukraine to help the country through the winter in the face of Russia’s attacks on electricity infrastructure.

Neighbouring Moldova said it was suffering massive blackouts caused by the missile barrage and its EU-friendly president, Maia Sandu, accused Russia of leaving her country “in the dark”.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it had faith in the “success” of its offensive in Ukraine. “The future and the success of the special operation are beyond doubt,” the Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said on a visit to Armenia, using the official Moscow term to describe Russia’s assault. – Guardian