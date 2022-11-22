Ukraine blackouts likely across country until March, energy provider says

People charge their smartphones while waiting for a train out of Kherson, Ukraine, on Monday, November. 21st, 2022. Photograph: Lynsey Addario/The New York Times

Ukrainians are most likely to live with blackouts at least until the end of March, the head of a major energy provider said, as the government started free evacuations for people in Kherson to other regions.

Half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been damaged by Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, leaving millions of people without electricity and water as winter sets in and temperatures drop below freezing.

Sergey Kovalenko, head of the YASNO major private energy provider for Kyiv, said that workers are rushing to complete repairs before the winter cold arrives.

“I would like everyone to understand: Ukrainians will most likely live with blackouts until at least the end of March,” Mr Kovalenko said in a post on his Facebook page.

READ MORE

He added: “The basic scenario is that if there are no new attacks on the power grid, then under current conditions of electricity generation, the power deficit could be evenly distributed across the country. This means the outages will be everywhere but less lasting. There are also different forecasts of the development of this situation, and they completely depend on attacks [by] Russia.”

Ukraine is to evacuate civilians from recently liberated areas of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Residents of the two southern regions have been advised to move to safer areas in the central and western parts of the country, amid fears that the damage to infrastructure caused by the war is too severe for people to endure the winter.

The Kremlin said it was concerned by what it claimed to be Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control.

Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defence minister, countered that the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia plant was a Russian tactic aiming to disrupt power supplies and “freeze Ukrainians to death”.

Mr Zelenskiy has appealed to Nato members to guarantee the protection of his country’s nuclear power plants from “Russian sabotage”.

Evacuees on board a train to Kyiv in Kherson, Ukraine, on Monday, November 21st, 2022. Photograph: Lynsey Addario/The New York Times

The UN nuclear watchdog was to conduct an assessment of the Zaporizhzhia plant on Monday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the forces behind its shelling were “playing with fire” and such attacks risked a major disaster.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Ukraine’s health system is “facing its darkest days in the war so far”. WHO regional director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P Kluge, called for a “humanitarian health corridor” to be created to all areas of Ukraine newly recaptured by Kyiv, as well as those occupied by Russian forces.

Elsewhere, the US State Department said is was seeing “mounting evidence of systemic war crimes” that could implicate top officials in war crimes.

The department’s ambassador for global criminal justice, Beth Van Schaack, said evidence from liberated areas indicates “deliberate, indiscriminate and disproportionate” attacks against civilian populations; custodial abuses of civilians and POWs; forceful removal, or filtration, of Ukrainian citizens – including children – to Russia; and execution-like murders and sexual violence. – Guardian