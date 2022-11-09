Russia-Ukraine war: fierce fighting reported in southern Mykolaiv region

A volunteer shows how to use 'trench candles' that he and other volunteers created for Ukrainian soldiers in Zmiiv town, Kharkiv region. These can be used to light up trenches, boil water or cook.

There are reports of fierce fighting in the southern Mykolaiv region of Ukraine, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russians face ‘extraordinary’ losses in the eastern region of Donetsk.

A Russian-installed mayor in the town of Snihurivka, east of the southern city of Mykolaiv, was cited by Russia’s RIA news agency as saying residents had seen tanks and that fierce fighting was going on, Reuters reports.

“They got into contact during the day and said there were tanks moving around and, according to their information, heavy fighting on the edge of the town,” said the mayor, Yuri Barabashov referring to the residents. “People saw this equipment moving through the streets in the town centre.”

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in the Kherson region, said on the Telegram messaging service that Ukrainian forces had tried to advance on three fronts.

Vitaly Kim, the Ukrainian governor of Mykolaiv region, apparently quoting an intercepted conversation between Russian servicemen, suggested Ukrainian forces had already pushed the Russians out of the area.

Mr Zelenskiy said his forces would not yield “a single centimetre” in fighting for control of eastern Donetsk region after earlier insisting that restoration of Ukrainian territory and compensation from Russia were conditions under which peace talks could take place.

“The activity of the occupiers remains at an extremely high level – dozens of attacks every day,” Mr Zelenskiy said. “They are suffering extraordinarily high losses. But the order remains the same – to advance on the administrative boundary of Donetsk region. We will not yield a single centimetre of our land.”

The Ukrainian president said about four million people were without power in 14 regions plus the capital, Kyiv, but on a stabilisation rather than an emergency basis.

The Ukrainian military accused Russian troops of continuing to loot and destroy infrastructure in Kherson, where a showdown has been looming for weeks in the only regional capital Russia has captured since its invasion.

Mr Zelenskiy called on Tuesday for an extension to the Black Sea grain export deal that lifted a Russian blockade of three major Ukrainian ports and eased a global food crisis. The accord, brokered by Turkey and the UN in July, expires on November 19th and looked in jeopardy in October when Russia briefly suspended its participation before rejoining. – Guardian