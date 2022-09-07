Ukraine ‘may shut down’ Russian-occupied nuclear plant for safety reasons

A woman walks past firewood in a residence building in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine is considering shutting down its Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for safety reasons and is worried about the reserves of diesel fuel used for backup generators, according to Kyiv’s top nuclear safety expert.

“The option of switching off the station is being assessed,” Oleh Korikov said during a news briefing on Wednesday.

The UN nuclear watchdog has said its experts found extensive damage at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in a report presented to the UN security council on Tuesday.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said his team closely witnessed shelling in the vicinity of the power plant and confirmed the presence of Russian soldiers and military equipment.

The report also found Ukrainian staff were operating under constant high stress and pressure where there was an increased possibility of human error.

The agency said it was “gravely concerned” about the “unprecedented” situation at the plant, which is controlled by Russian forces but operated by Ukrainian technicians, and urged interim measures to prevent a nuclear disaster.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged Russia and Ukraine to agree a demilitarised perimeter around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Although the ongoing shelling has not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, it continues to represent a constant threat to nuclear safety and security with potential impact on critical safety functions that may lead to radiological consequences with great safety significance,” the inspectors wrote.

Areas damaged by shelling included a turbine-lubrication oil tank and the roofs of various buildings such as one housing a spent fuel transporter vehicle. “We are playing with fire and something very, very catastrophic could take place,” Mr Grossi said.

The UN has called for a demilitarised zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Secretary general António Guterres urged for the withdrawal of Russian occupying troops and the agreement of Ukrainian forces not to move in.

“An agreement on a demilitarised perimeter should be secured,” he said. “Specifically, that will include the commitment by Russian forces to withdraw military personnel and equipment from that perimeter and the commitment by Ukrainian forces not to move in.”

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters ahead of the council meeting, “if we demilitarise then the Ukrainians will immediately step in and ruin the whole thing.”

Elsewhere, a Ukrainian presidential adviser claimed a “parallel” counteroffensive is occurring in eastern and northeastern Ukraine as well as in the south. “We are advancing and pressing almost along the entire frontline,” Oleksiy Arestovych said on Telegram late on Tuesday night.

“In the coming months, we can expect the defeat of the Russian army in the Kherson region on the western bank of the Dnieper and a significant advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east.” — Guardian