Two missing Australian zinc mine workers found dead

Two mine workers have been found dead at Dugald River Mine in Queensland, Australia. Image: Google

Two missing mine workers have been found dead in Australia after falling down a hole at a zinc mine in Queensland state.

The mine’s operator, China’s MMG, on Wednesday halted operations after two people employed by contractor Barminco fell down a hole that authorities said had happened because of a “ground collapse” at the Dugald River Mine near Cloncurry.

Rescuers confirmed Trevor Davis (36) and Dylan Langridge (33) were fatally injured after falling about 15 metres in a previously backfilled area, Australian mining services provider Perenti, which owns Barminco, said in a statement on Thursday.

A third employee was rescued with minor injuries.

READ MORE

Earlier on Thursday, a rescue team using drones and heavy underground mining equipment found the vehicle Mr Davis and Mr Langridge had been using.

“This is a devastating outcome and I want to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and loved ones of Trevor and Dylan, both of whom should have come home safely from work yesterday,” said Perenti chief executive Mark Norwell.

Perenti will work with MMG and Queensland state authorities to investigate how the accident happened and what additional safeguards are needed, he added. – Reuters