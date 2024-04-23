Ten killed after Malaysian navy helicopters collide in mid-air

Rescue personnel remove debris from the crash scene after two Malaysian navy helicopters collided in mid-air

Two Malaysian navy helicopters collided in mid-air during a rehearsal for a naval parade on Tuesday, killing all 10 crew members aboard.

The incident occurred at the Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak at 9.32am on Tuesday morning, local time, the navy said.

“All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut naval base military hospital for identification,” the navy said.

A video circulating on local media showed several helicopters flying in formation, when one of the choppers' rotor clipped another before both aircraft crashed into the ground. Local police confirmed the footage was genuine.

READ MORE

The navy said it would carry out an investigation.

Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the aircraft – a maritime operations helicopter and a Fennec military chopper – were rehearsing for a parade celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Royal Malaysian Navy, due to be held on Saturday.

Efforts were under way to verify the identities of the crew members killed, all of whom were below the age of 40, he said. – Reuters