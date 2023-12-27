Lee Sun Kyun, star of Parasite, found dead in Seoul

Lee Sun Kyun won a Screen Actors Guild award for cast in a motion picture in 2020 for Parasite, in which he played the head of a wealthy family. Photograph: Son Hyun-kyu/Yonhap/AP

Actor Lee Sun Kyun, star of the Oscar-winning movie Parasite has died, South Korea’s emergency office has said.

He was found dead in a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said, after police reported the actor had been found unconscious.

Lee Sun Kyun was found dead in a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said. Photograph: Seo Dae-youn/Yonhap/AP

South Korean media outlets reported that police had been searching for Lee, who was 48, after his family reported he had left home.

Lee won a Screen Actors Guild award for cast in a motion picture in 2020 for Parasite, in which he played the head of a wealthy family.

He was nominated for the best actor at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in the sci-fi thriller Dr Brain in 2022.

Lee was a familiar figure on Korean screens for decades before his Parasite fame abroad, becoming well known in the drama series Coffee Prince in 2007 and he gained mainstream popularity with the medical drama Behind The White Tower. – AP