Hong Kong hit by heaviest rain since records began 140 years ago

Record Hong Kong rainfall: Officials and police look at a landslide covering a road at Yiu Tung Estate in Shau Kei Wan on September 8th. Photograph: PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images

The Asian financial hub of Hong Kong was drenched on Friday by the heaviest rain since records began 140 years ago, killing one person and injuring 83, as unusually wet weather caused by typhoons brought more disruption to southern China.

Hong Kong’s weather bureau issued its highest “black” rainstorm warning, and said more than 200mm (7.9in) of rain was recorded on Hong Kong’s main island, the Kowloon district and the northeastern part of the city’s New Territories from late on Thursday.

Videos showed cascades of water surging down steep hillsides in Hong Kong, flooding waist-deep in narrow streets, and inundating malls, metro stations and tunnels.

The extreme weather also brought chaos to the nearby Chinese city of Shenzhen, a tech hub of more than 17.7 million people, with business and transport links across the economically important Pearl River Delta severely hit.

“I’ve never seen scenes like this before. Even during previous typhoons, it was never this severe. It’s quite terrifying,” said Hong Kong assistant nurse Connie Cheung (65).

The torrential rain was brought by Haikui, a typhoon that made landfall in the Chinese province of Fujian on Tuesday. Although it weakened to a tropical depression its slow-moving clouds have dumped huge volumes of precipitation on areas still soaked by rain from a super typhoon a week earlier.

The city’s leader, John Lee, said he was very concerned about the severe flooding in most parts of the territory and had instructed all departments to respond with “all-out efforts”.

Hong Kong authorities shut schools on Friday and told workers to stay at home. The city's stock exchange was also shuttered.

Some roads were partly washed away, including a main route to the city’s southern beaches. A car was swallowed up by a metres-wide pothole when one section of road collapsed, social media pictures showed.

Taxis submerged in floodwater during heavy rain in Hong Kong. Photograph: Justin Chin/Bloomberg

Rescue workers took one person to hospital who was dead on arrival, a television news channel reported.

The city's cross-harbour tunnel, one of main arteries connecting Hong Kong island to Kowloon, was inundated and a shopping mall in the Chai Wan district was half-submerged.

Some passenger and cargo clearance operations at two border points between Hong Kong and Shenzhen were suspended due to flooding.

Macau ferry operators in Hong Kong said several sailings would be suspended to the gambling hub. More than 100 pigs in an area near the border with Shenzhen drowned in a flood, media reported.

The China Meteorological Administration said heavy rain would fall until early Saturday on the central and southwestern areas of Guangdong province.

A rainfall log showed 465.5mm (1.5ft) of rain fell in Shenzhen over a 12-hour period, the highest since records began in 1952.

Daily rainfall in the city in the Pearl River Delta linking Hong Kong to China’s mainland was expected to exceed 500mm, Shenzhen media said. – Reuters