Australian police allegedly Taser 95-year-old woman with dementia

A 95-year-old woman who suffers from dementia is in hospital with a suspected fractured skull and “brain bleed” after she was allegedly Tasered by police at an aged care facility in Australia.

Police in New South Wales confirmed they have begun an investigation into the matter which took place at Cooma’s Yallambee Lodge, which is run by the Snowy Monaro Regional Council.

“A critical incident investigation has been launched after an elderly woman sustained injuries during an interaction with police at an aged care facility in the state’s south today,” a statement said. “A critical incident team will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Andrew Thaler, who ran as an independent candidate for Eden-Monaro, claims the woman was Tasered in the early hours of Wednesday morning after she was found wandering with a knife in her hand.

“That’s somehow resulted in the police Tasering this woman twice, once in front of her chest, and once in the back, then she’s fallen and struck her head,” Mr Thaler claimed.

The woman was taken to Cooma district hospital, where police said she was being monitored.

“The family are grieving because they don’t expect their nan to make it through the the day or tomorrow at the latest,” Mr Thaler said.

The Snowy Monaro Regional Council said it is supporting its staff, residents, and families “during this difficult time”.

The facility is a 40-bed facility designed for “people who can no longer look after themselves in their own home”. - Guardian