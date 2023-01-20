Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand’s prime minister

Chris Hipkins became a household name in New Zealand after fronting the government’s response to the pandemic as minister for Covid-19. Photograph: Robert Kitchin/Getty Images

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour Party and New Zealand’s prime minister, the Labour Party confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

While the party caucus has yet to formally endorse his selection – that is due to occur on Sunday – he was the only MP nominated for the role, after efforts by senior MPs to achieve consensus and secure a smooth transition in Ardern’s wake.

First elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008, 44-year-old Hipkins became a household name fronting the government’s response to the pandemic after being appointed minister for Covid-19 in November 2020. He is currently minister for police, education and public service and serves as leader of the house.

Moving into the role, Hipkins will face the challenge of leading the Labour Party into an election later this year on October 14th.

READ MORE

The necessary replacement comes after Arderns shock resignation earlier this week.

Having taken the role of prime minister in 2017, Ms Ardern said that following a period of reflection over Christmas, she no longer had the energy to continue as leader of the government.

[ Jacinda Ardern’s graceful departure is the personification of modern democratic ideals ]

“I have no regrets,” she told reporters about her decision, adding that she would be “doing a disservice to New Zealand” if she remained in the role. – Agencies