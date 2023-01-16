Nepal plane crash: Search resumes for missing passengers

Rescuers resumed searching on Monday in Nepal for four people still missing. Photograph: Prakash Mathema/AFP via Getty Images

Rescuers resumed searching on Monday in Nepal for four people still missing after the Himalayan nation’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years, officials said.

Rescuers had recovered 68 bodies out of the 72 people on-board the ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines that crashed in the tourist city of Pokhara minutes before landing on Sunday in clear weather.

Earlier reports suggested that an Irish citizen was among the passengers, but the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that he is a UK national, travelling on a UK passport. A British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) spokeswoman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Nepal and are in contact with the local authorities.” *

Meanwhile, searchers on Monday found both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the flight, officials said. The data on the recorders may help investigators determine what caused the incident.

Both recorders were in good shape and would be sent for analysis based on the recommendation of the manufacturer, Teknath Sitaula, an official at the Kathmandu airport, told Reuters on Monday.

The plane, on a scheduled flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara, was carrying 57 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one person each from Argentina, Ireland, Australia and France.

Pokhara police official Ajay KC said the search-and-rescue operation, which stopped because of darkness on Sunday, had resumed.

“We will take out the five bodies from the gorge and search for the remaining four that are still missing,” he told Reuters.

The other 63 bodies had been sent to a hospital, he said.

Eyewitness footage shows the final moment of an aircraft of domestic carrier Yeti Airlines as it crashed in Pokhara in Nepal.

Nepal has declared a day of national mourning on Monday and set up a panel to investigate the disaster and suggest measures to avoid such incidents in future.

Authorities said bodies will be handed over to families after identification and examination.

Nearly 350 people have died since 2000 in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal – home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest – where sudden weather changes can make for hazardous conditions. – Reuters

* In an earlier version of this story it was stated that one passenger missing following the plane crash in Nepal, Ruan Callum Crighton, was an Irish citizen. The Department of Foreign affairs has since clarified that he is a UK national, travelling on a UK passport.