China: Workers at iPhone factory protest over conditions

People with suitcases and bags are seen leaving from a Foxconn compound in Zhengzhou in central China’s Henan Province. Photograph: Hangpai Xingyang/AP

Workers at the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory in China have clashed with police over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls, social media videos have shown.

Footage on Chinese social media purportedly filmed at the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou revealed thousands of people in masks facing rows of police in white protective suits with plastic riot shields.

The images showed one person being hit in the head with a club while another was taken away with his arms held behind his back.

In other videos, protesters can be seen spraying fire extinguishers towards police.

The factory operator, Foxconn Technology Group, said earlier it was using “closed-loop management”, which refers to employees living at their workplace with no outside contact.

That followed a walkout last month by thousands of employees over complaints about inadequate anti-virus protection and a lack of help for co-workers who fell ill.

Apple warned earlier that deliveries of its new iPhone 14 model would be delayed due to anti-disease controls imposed on the Zhengzhou factory.

The city government suspended access to an industrial zone that surrounds the factory, which Foxconn has said employs 200,000 people.

Protests have flared as the number and severity of outbreaks has risen across China, including in Beijing. Earlier this week, authorities reported several Covid-19 deaths, for the first time in six months.

The Chinese government said Tuesday that more than 253,000 coronavirus cases have been found in the past three weeks and the daily average was increasing.

Foxconn and the local government have promised high wages and better working conditions to attract new workers to the factory.

The Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou can accommodate up to 350,000 factory workers, but it is not clear how many are currently employed by the factory.

It is also unclear how many of them have left, or how many were affected by Covid-19 curbs implemented in the factory before their departure.