North Korea says it fired cruise missiles able to carry nuclear weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles in a test to confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons, state media reported on Thursday.

The test firing was conducted on Wednesday, and was aimed at “enhancing the combat efficiency and might” of cruise missiles deployed to the Korean People’s Army “for the operation of tactical nukes,” state media Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Stressing that the test launch was another clear warning to its “enemies,” Mr Kim said the country “should continue to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces to resolutely deter any crucial military crisis and war crisis at any time and completely take the initiative in it,” according to KCNA.

On Monday, KCNA said Mr Kim had guided nuclear tactical exercises targeting South Korea over the past two weeks in protest of recent joint naval drills by South Korean and US forces involving an aircraft carrier.

KCNA reported that the two missiles test-fired on Wednesday flew for 10,234 seconds and “clearly hit the target 2,000km (1,240 miles) away.”

North Korea first tested a “strategic” cruise missile in September 2021 — seen by analysts at the time as possibly the country’s first such weapon with a nuclear capability.

Wednesday's test confirms that nuclear role and that it is operational, although it is unclear whether North Korea can build warheads small enough for a cruise missile.

The cruise missiles are among a number of smaller weapons recently developed by North Korea to fly low and manoeuvre so as to better evade missile defences.

Mr Kim said last year that developing smaller warheads was a top goal, and officials in Seoul have said that if the North resumes nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, developing smaller devices could be among its aims.

North Korea’s cruise missiles usually generate less interest than ballistic missiles because they are not explicitly banned under UN Nations Security Council resolutions.

Cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles that can be armed with either conventional or nuclear warheads are particularly destabilising in the event of conflict as it can be unclear which kind of warhead they are carrying, analysts said. — Reuters