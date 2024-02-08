Terrorised by gangs, Ecuador embraces the hardline ‘Noboa Way’

Since Ecuador’s president declared war on gangs last month, soldiers with assault rifles have flooded the streets of Guayaquil, a sprawling Pacific coast city that has been an epicentre of the nation’s years-long descent into violence.

They pull men from buses and cars looking for drugs, weapons and gang tattoos, and patrol roads enforcing a night-time curfew. The city is on edge, its men and teenage boys potential targets for troops and police officers who have been ordered to take down powerful gangs that have joined forces with international cartels to make Ecuador a hub of the global drug trade.

Yet when people see soldiers pass, many clap or give them a thumbs-up. “We applaud the iron fist; we celebrate it,” Guayaquil mayor Aquiles Álvarez said. “It has helped bring peace.”

In early January, Guayaquil was hit by a wave of violence that could prove to be a turning point in the country’s long-running security crisis: Gangs attacked the city after authorities moved to take charge of Ecuador’s prisons, which gangs largely controlled.

Police officers were kidnapped, explosives were detonated, and in an episode broadcast live, a dozen armed men briefly seized a major television station.

President Daniel Noboa declared an internal conflict, an extraordinary step taken when the state has come under attack by an armed group. He deployed troops against the gangs, which have overtaken much of Ecuador, battling to control cocaine-trafficking routes and transforming it from one of South America’s most peaceful countries into the deadliest.

Ecuador’s top military commander warned that every gang member was now “a military objective”.

Guayaquil

Noboa’s aggressive response has reduced violence and brought a precarious sense of safety to places like Guayaquil, a city of 2.7 million and a key drug-trafficking port, pushing approval of the government to 76 per cent in a recent national survey.

It has also raised alarms among human rights activists.

“We’re not seeing anything new or innovative,” said Fernando Bastias of the Permanent Committee for the Defence of Human Rights of Guayaquil. “What we’re seeing is an increase in cases of grave human rights violations.”

Ecuador’s approach has drawn comparisons to El Salvador, whose young leader, Nayib Bukele, has largely dismantled its vicious gangs, earning him a landslide re-election victory and adulation across Latin America. But critics say he has also trampled on human rights and the rule of law, ordering mass arrests that ensnared innocent people.

“Ecuador is an important case because it’s almost like a second laboratory for Bukele’s policies,” said Gustavo Flores-Macías, a government and public policy professor at Cornell University who specialises in Latin America. “People are so desperate that they buy into the need for these iron-fist policies to bring down crime.”

The policies can be effective, but, he added, “the cost in civil liberties is high”.

Like Bukele, Noboa (36) wants to build mega-prisons, and his social media posts feature pumping music and images of prisoners handcuffed and stripped to the waist. He proclaims it “The Noboa Way.”

Ecuador's president, Daniel Noboa

Still, there are important differences, said Christopher Sabatini, a senior research fellow for Latin America at Chatham House, a research group in London. While Bukele disdains democracy, Noboa “has portrayed his government as a democracy under siege”, Sabatini said.

Noboa also faces a different adversary, said Will Freeman, a fellow in Latin America studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“El Salvador was never important to drug trafficking,” he said. “It is just too small.” Ecuador, by contrast, is now central to the global cocaine trade, he said, with links to cartels from Mexico to Europe. As a result, its gangs have millions of dollars to arm themselves to fight authorities.

But, he added, “we do see Noboa moving toward a strategy of mass arrests”.

Since the president declared war on the gangs, authorities in Ecuador have detained more than 6,000 people.

In Guayaquil, soldiers and police officers destroy camera systems installed by gangs to watch over entire neighbourhoods, storm into areas once largely off-limits to police, and knock down doors to uncover caches of guns and explosives.

The crackdown has had some effect.

From December to January, the number of killings in Guayaquil dropped by 33 per cent, from 187 to 125. Outside the city’s morgue, Cheyla Jurado, a street vendor who sells juice and pastries to families waiting to retrieve bodies, said the crowds had visibly thinned. “Now, they’re car accidents, drownings,” she sa id .

At the city’s largest hospital, the number of patients arriving with gunshot wounds and other violence-related injuries is down from five a day to as few as one every three days, said Rodolfo Zevallos, an emergency doctor.

The reprieve from the bloodshed – while still in the early stages – has many rooting for the young president.

“We can sit outside in the evening,’’ said Janet Cisneros, who sells home-cooked meals in Guayaquil’s Suburbio neighbourhood. “Before, we couldn’t – we were just completely stuck inside.”

Noboa, an heir to a banana fortune, was elected in November to finish his predecessor’s term, which was cut short when he dissolved parliament, triggering snap elections.

In January, as violence erupted, he traded his business suits and bashful smile for a grimace, buzz cut and black leather jacket, announcing that Ecuador would no longer take orders from “narcoterrorist groups”.

The hardline message is meant for Ecuadorians, who will vote for president again next year, said Flores-Macías, the political scientist, but is also intended to gain support from international leaders – particularly US president Joe Biden. Noboa, he said, “clearly sees he needs the support – the guidance, funding and aid – of the United States”.

So far, the Biden administration has provided Ecuador with equipment and training along with roughly $93 million (€86 million) in military and humanitarian aid.

Guayaquil

Ecuador’s officials have said the military is crucial to reclaiming neighbourhoods from gangs that have become de facto authorities, recruiting boys as young as 12 to shuttle drugs, kidnap and kill.

Noboa’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

In Guayaquil, police paint over murals depicting gang leaders. Soldiers conducting street raids lecture young men found with small bags of marijuana on the perils of drugs or a life of crime.

But videos have circulated online showing authorities also using rougher tactics: men and boys rounded up on the streets are hit on the head or forced to kiss one another. In one widely shared video, a teenager is made to scrub a tattoo until his chest is bloody.

In the prisons where the military was sent to seize control from gangs, similar abuses are taking place, according to advocates and inmates’ families.

“They have the prisoners beaten up worse than Jesus Christ,” said Fernanda Lindao, whose son is serving time for robbery in Guayaquil’s Litoral Penitentiary. “For inmates, there are no human rights.”

Still, arrest videos are enormously popular, with many Ecuadorians praising soldiers and the president.

“The public applauds what’s happening,’’ said Álvarez, Guayaquil’s mayor, “and they don’t applaud it because they are bad people, but because they are tired of all the violence they have endured.”

To explain their support for Noboa’s tactics, many describe how bad things had got.

“They killed here; they dumped bodies,” said Rosa Elena Guachicho, who lives in Durán, a suburb of Guayaquil with unpaved roads and no potable water. “A month ago they found one in a pillowcase, chopped into pieces.”

Guayaquil

Dolores Garacoia said gangs had taken over Durán. Taxi drivers refused to enter, fearing they would be robbed or kidnapped, she said. Not even the police felt safe.

Gangs threatened the owners of tiny businesses like Garacoia’s, who said she shut down the shop she ran for years after getting a call demanding payment of thousands of dollars, known as a vacuna, or vaccine. “I had to take down the sign and close immediately,” she said.

Just as the people of Guayaquil have changed to adapt to violence – staying indoors, getting pit bulls – so too has the city’s physical appearance. Houses have become cages, enmeshed in bars rising two or three floors.

Ángel Chávez (14) sat behind wrought-iron bars of a community centre in Monte Sinai, part of Guayaquil’s most dangerous district, where more than 500 people were killed last year.

He had mixed feelings about the military’s arrival. “Maybe it will finally put an end to what we have been suffering,” he said.

But, he added, the way soldiers treated teenagers in some videos troubled him. “I don’t like it when they abuse them.’’

Still, for many in Guayaquil, their biggest fear is the military pulling out.

Cisneros, the cook who is finally able to serve meals outside, said, “They must not leave.” – This article originally appeared in The New York Times