Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio assassinated at campaign event

Police vehicles outside the hospital where presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was taken after being shot at a rally in Quito. Photograph: Galo Paguay/Getty Images

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio has been shot and killed by an unidentified gunman while at a political rally in the country’s capital of Quito, president Guillermo Lasso said.

The killing on Wednesday comes amid a startling wave of violence in the South American nation, with drug trafficking and violent killings on the rise.

Mr Lasso suggested organised crime was behind his slaying. Villavicencio was one of eight candidates in the August 20th presidential vote, though not the front-runner.

“I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished,” Mr Lasso said in a statement.

A bullet-riddled vehicle is surrounded by police as they guard the hospital where several of the injured were taken after the attack. Photograph: Juan Diego Montenegro/AP

“Organised crime has gone too far, but they will feel the full weight of the law.”

Ecuador’s attorney general’s office said a suspect in the assassination of Villavicencio died of wounds after being arrested by authorities.

Videos on social media appear to show the candidate walking out of the event surrounded by guards.

The video then shows Villavicencio entering a white truck followed by gunfire, information that was confirmed to the Associated Press by Patricio Zuquilanda, Villavicencio’s campaign adviser.

Mr Zuquilanda said the candidate had received death threats before the shooting, which he reported to authorities and resulted in one detention.

Fernando Villavicencio outside the attorney general's office in Quito earlier this week. Photograph: Rodrigo Buendia/AFP/Getty Images

He called on international authorities to take action against the incident, attributing it to rising violence and drug trafficking.

“The Ecuadorean people are crying and Ecuador is mortally wounded,” he said.

“Politics cannot lead to the death of any member of society.”

Police confirmed several others were injured, including officers, describing the incident as a terrorist act and promising to get to the bottom of the killing.

The politician (59) was the candidate for the Build Ecuador Movement.

He was one of the most critical voices against corruption, especially during the government of former president Rafael Correa from 2007 to 2017. He filed many judicial complaints against high ranking members of the Correa government.

Villavicencio was married and is survived by five children. – Associated Press