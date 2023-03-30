Bolsonaro returns to Brazil from US to lead right-wing opposition to Lula

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro greets people during an event in Doral, Florida, in February. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Brazil’s far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro returns from self-imposed exile in Florida on Thursday to lead the opposition to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Thousands of supporters are expected to welcome Mr Bolsonaro, who never conceded defeat in last year’s election, at Brasilia’s airport when he arrives back from Orlando.

Authorities have increased security, closing traffic along the capital mall to prevent the risk of violent protests.

Before boarding a plane in Orlando, Mr Bolsonaro played down his leadership role and said he will use his experience to help his party, the Liberal Party, campaign in local elections, adding that the October vote he lost was a closed chapter.

“We have turned a page, and now we will prepare for next year’s election,” he told CNN Brasil.

Mr Bolsonaro left for the United States two days before he was due to hand over the presidential sash to Lula on January 1st. He said he needed rest, but critics say he was avoiding the risks of over a dozen legal investigations he may face in Brazil.

Legal investigations have focused on his attacks against Brazil’s voting system and alleged role in encouraging supporters to storm government buildings in January 8th riots that recalled the 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

Mr Bolsonaro (68), who holds former U.S. President Donald Trump as his political idol, attended the Conservative Political Action Conference this month in Washington where he questioned the result of the October election narrowly won by Lula and said his mission in Brazil was “still not over”.

The populist will head from the airport to the headquarters of the conservative Liberal Party, which became the largest in Brazil’s Congress riding Mr Bolsonaro’s coattails in the last election.

His return to Brazil is eagerly awaited by the party’s leader, Valdemar Costa Neto, who wants Mr Bolsonaro to become the leader of the opposition to the Lula administration and lead the party into municipal elections next year. – Reuters

