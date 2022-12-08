Peru swears in new president after former leader removed, charged with ‘rebellion’

A supporter of former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo struggles with police in Lima, on December 7th, 2022. Photograph: ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images

Peru’s congress swore in a new president in a day of political drama that saw its former leader arrested after being ousted in an impeachment trial hours after he attempted a last-ditch bid to stay in power.

President Pedro Castillo was removed from office and detained on charges of “rebellion” after he announced he would shutter congress and install a “government of exception” – just hours before he was due to face an impeachment vote.

The public prosecutor’s office confirmed late on Wednesday that Mr Castillo had been arrested and charged with allegedly “breaching constitutional order”, after he was accused of an attempted coup and seen fleeing the presidential palace.

Earlier in the day, the country’s national police tweeted that the “former president” had been detained, shortly after congress voted to remove him.

The impeachment vote came after Mr Castillo ordered a night-time curfew and the reorganisation of the judiciary and prosecutor’s office, which is investigating him for alleged corruption and influence trafficking – charges that he denies.

Mr Castillo’s vice-president, Dina Boluarte, described the move as a coup attempt, and hours later was sworn in as the new president, becoming the first woman to be head of state in Peru’s history.

Ms Boluarte called for a political truce and the installation of a national unity government. “What I ask for is a space, a time to rescue the country,” she said.

She is the sixth president of the politically volatile nation since the start of 2018, and the first woman to be head of state.

Ignoring Mr Castillo’s attempt to shut down the legislature by decree, legislators moved ahead with the previously planned impeachment trial, with 101 votes in favour of removing him, six against and 10 abstentions.

The public ministry said that Mr Castillo had been detained and accused of the crimes of “rebellion” and “conspiracy” for breaking the constitutional order.

In her inaugural address, Ms Boluarte pledged to fight the “shameful corruption that afflicts the country.

She also denounced Mr Castillo’s earlier attempt to dissolve the unicameral legislature.

“There has been an attempted coup d’etat, Ms Boluarte said in her speech. “I assume the position of President of the Republic being aware of the responsibility that requires of me.

Mr Castillo’s attempt to suspend congress for nine months, write a new constitution and impose a curfew triggered an immediate backlash from legislators, the armed forces, the constitutional tribunal and his own cabinet, with ministers resigning en masse. – Agencies