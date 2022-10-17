Brazilian rivals resort to mudslinging in presidential debate

Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for office again, faces Jair Bolsonaro during their presidential debate. Photograph: Marcelo Chello/AP

Brazilian presidential rivals resort to mudslinging ahead of second-round vote

President Jair Bolsonaro went on the offensive in the first one-on-one debate with election challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Sunday, accusing the leftwing former leader of corruption and homing in on his friendly relations with strongman governments across Latin America.

Brazilians will go to the polls on October 30 to decide between Mr Lula and Mr Bolsonaro, after an inconclusive first-round vote this month.

The incumbent pounced on Mr Lula’s mismanagement of allocated time in the final section of the debate to launch an almost six-minute monologue that played up the ties between Mr Lula’s Workers’ party and authoritarian regimes in Nicaragua and Venezuela.

“Lula is in love with [Nicaragua president Daniel] Ortega, with [Venezuela president Nicolás] Maduro, with the late Fidel Castro — among other dictators,” said the far-right leader.

Mr Lula’s failure to condemn abuses by left-wing regimes has become one of the former president’s weakest areas and has undermined his campaign’s attempt to position him as a centrist.

Pushed by Mr Bolsonaro to condemn Mr Ortega, Mr Lula demurred, saying it was up to the people of Nicaragua to punish their president if they disagreed with his government.

In 2019, Gleisi Hoffmann, the president of the Workers’ party and a close Lula ally, attended Mr Maduro’s inauguration to a second term. The ceremony in Caracas followed an election that was boycotted by the opposition and marred by allegations of fraud.

Polls suggest Mr Lula has a 5 percentage point lead over Mr Bolsonaro, although many are sceptical of voting intention research after surveys before the first round underestimated support for the populist incumbent.

Allies of Mr Bolsonaro also won important gubernatorial races this month, meaning they will be able to marshal support for him in important constituencies ahead of the run-off.

While Mr Bolsonaro dominated the final section of the debate on Sunday, Mr Lula landed blows in its opening moments, training his fire on the president’s callous attitude towards the Covid-19 pandemic, in which almost 700,000 Brazilians have died.

“You didn’t want to understand the suffering of the public,” Mr Lula said, accusing Mr Bolsonaro of laughing at victims and refusing to visit hospitals.

As with much of the broader campaign, the debate was heavy on mudslinging and short on policy or project proposals. Both men dwelled on past achievements without offering ideas for the future. They also repeatedly accused each other of lying.

In his closing remarks, Mr Lula positioned himself as the candidate to protect Brazilian democracy, calling Mr Bolsonaro a “little dictator”. Mr Bolsonaro appealed to his conservative base, emphasising his opposition to abortion, unisex bathrooms and drugs.

“We are Christians. We say yes to private property. We respect the men who work in the field. We believe in the right to self-defence. This is the country we want, not a country of theft,” he said, referring to the corruption scandals that occurred under previous Workers’ party governments. — Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022