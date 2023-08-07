Niger’s junta shuts airspace and accuses nations of invasion plans

Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of the ruling junta in the capital, Niamey. Photograph: AP

Niger’s mutinous soldiers have closed the country’s airspace and accused foreign powers of preparing an attack, as the junta defied a deadline to restore the ousted president.

Military officials said any attempt to fly over the country will be met with “an energetic and immediate response”.

Niger’s state television announced the move on Sunday night, hours before West African regional bloc Ecowas had demanded that the coup leaders reinstate president Mohamed Bazoum or face military force.

A spokesman for the coup leaders, Col Maj Amadou Abdramane, warned over “the threat of intervention being prepared in a neighbouring country” and said Niger’s airspace is closed until further notice.

Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta cheer in Niamey. Photograph: AP

The junta asserted that two central African countries have joined preparations for an invasion, without specifying which ones, and called on the country’s population to defend it.

It is not immediately clear what Ecowas will do now that the deadline has passed.

Thousands of people in Niger’s capital, Niamey, attended a stadium rally with coup leaders on Sunday.

Counter-terrorism partner

Niger had been seen by the US, France and other partners as their last major counter-terrorism partner in the vast Sahel region, south of the Sahara Desert, where groups linked to al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic Group state have been expanding their range.

Any military intervention by Ecowas could be complicated by a promise from juntas in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso to come to Niger’s defence if needed.

The future of some 1,500 French military personnel and 1,100 US military personnel in Niger is not immediately known, though the junta leaders have severed security arrangements with Paris.

Italy said on Sunday that it had reduced its troop numbers in Niger to make room in its military base for Italian civilians who may need protection if security deteriorates. Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview published on Monday that Ecowas should extend its deadline for the reinstatement of Mr Bazoum.

“The only way is the diplomatic one. I hope that the ultimatum of Ecowas, which expired last night at midnight, will be extended today,” Mr Tajani told La Stampa newspaper. “It is right that he (Bazoum) should be freed, but we cannot do it. The United States are very cautious about this, it is unthinkable that they would start a military intervention in Niger.”

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Friday called for “the immediate restoration of Niger’s democratically elected government”, and said the US would pause certain foreign assistance programs that benefit the government of Niger. - AP/Reuters