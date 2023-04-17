Death toll from Sudan violence approaches 100

Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum on April 16th, 2023, amid fighting in Sudan. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

At least 97 civilians have been killed and 365 others injured since fighting erupted in Sudan, the doctor’s trade union said in a statement early on Monday.

The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group are battling for control of the country, signalling they are unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire.

The Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate said it believed there were dozens of additional deaths among the rival forces.

The clashes capped months of heightened tensions between the military and its partner-turned-rival the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group.

Those tensions had delayed a deal with political parties to get the country back to its short-lived transition to democracy, which was derailed by an October 2021 military coup.

Heavy fighting raged on Sunday in the capital Khartoum and the adjoining city of Omdurman.

Volker Perthes, the UN envoy for Sudan, said that both sides’ leaders agreed to a three-hour humanitarian pause in fighting in the late afternoon on Sunday, but violence continued to engulf the capital.

As night fell, residents reported heavy explosions and continued gunfire. Some said thick flames could be seen in the city centre where both the army and the RSF have military facilities and camps.

The clashes come as most Sudanese are preparing to celebrate the holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

During the day there were fierce clashes around the military headquarters, Khartoum International Airport and state television headquarters, said a prominent rights advocate.

Military jets also pounded RSF bases across the capital.

Fighting was also reported in the western Darfur region, where tens of thousands of people live in camps for displaced people after years of genocidal civil war.

The military and the RSF both claimed to be in control of strategic locations in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Their claims could not be independently verified.

Both sides signalled late on Saturday that they were unwilling to negotiate. – Agencies