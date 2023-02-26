G20 meeting in India ends without consensus on Ukraine war

A meeting of finance chiefs of the Group of 20 leading economies has ended without a consensus, with Russia and China objecting to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.

The meeting hosted by India issued the G20 chairman’s summary and an outcome document on Saturday saying there was no agreement on the wording of the war in Ukraine.

The first day of the meeting took place on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Group of Seven big industrial nations announced new sanctions against Russia on Friday, just as the talks of the G20 group wrapped up in confusion in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru.

READ MORE

[ Ukraine war anniversary: West steps up sanctions on Russia and Zelenskiy recalls ‘year of pain’ - as it happened ]

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen condemned the “illegal and unjustified war against Ukraine” at a session attended by Russian officials and reiterated calls for G20 nations to do more to support Ukraine and hinder Moscow’s war effort.

At the last G20 meeting, in Bali, Indonesia, in November, leaders strongly condemned the war, warning the conflict was intensifying fragilities in the world’s economy.

[ EU vows to increase pressure on Moscow ‘until Ukraine is liberated’ ]

The group includes Russia and also countries like China and India, which have significant trade with Moscow.

Russia, which is a member of the G20, refers to its actions in Ukraine as a “special military operation”, and avoids calling it an invasion or war.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said there was no way the group could step back from a joint statement agreed at a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, last November, which said “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine” but also acknowledged some countries saw the conflict differently – AP/Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023