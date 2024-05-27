Dart and Enterprise rail services in Dublin resume but delays expected for a number of hours

Train services in the north Dublin have resumed following major disruption this morning but Irish Rail says delays will persist for a number of hours due to the scale of the original problems.

The company says its technical staff have resolved the problem, which centred on a power failure at Clontarf which has prevented a train leaving Clontarf Road.

The issue was caused by damage to the overhead lines in the area and resulted in very substantial disruption, with trains incapable of travelling between Connolly station and Killester. There were knock on effects for other services in the Dublin area.

Just after 10.30am, however, Irish Rail issued an update in which it said that the “overhead line fault has been rectified. Services are set to resume. However, knock-on delays can be expected to services due to congestion and operational issues”.

A spokesman for the company said services had started to run again.

Update: Overhead line fault has been rectified. Services are set to resume. However, knock-on delays can be expected to services due to congestion and operational issues. -AD https://t.co/u1jZfQkjKz — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 27, 2024

Earlier, Irish Rail issued a statement in which it said “there is damage to overhead lines at Clontarf Road which has resulted in all Dart and Northern Commuter services being suspended between Killester and Connolly. There is also a bus transfer between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda for Enterprise services.

“Crews are on site and working to rectify. Dublin Bus are accepting rail tickets while the fault is ongoing. We apologise to customers for the disruption.”

Separately, Bus Éireann as said its call centre phone lines are down and customers with inquiries should email the company at customercare@buseireann.ie or make contact via social media direct messaging.