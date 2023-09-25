Navan train line reopening moves one step closer with plans to appoint consultants

The plan for the new railway line is to continue the M4 Parkway line out as far as Navan, under Project Ireland 2040

The reopening of the train line to Navan in Co Meath has taken its next step, with Iarnród Éireann advertising for consultants on the project.

It is expected that consultants will be appointed in early 2024, working as part of a newly established team which will continue the M4 Parkway line out as far as Navan.

However, the railway line is not expected to open until the early 2030s, under Project Ireland 2040.

Navan is the largest urban centre in Co Meath and has experienced rapid population growth over the last two decades. Its population increased by 20 per cent between 2006 and 2016 alone, contributing to a projected population for Meath of up to 250,000 by 2040.

A significant proportion of the county’s population, particularly along the N3/M3 corridor, travel to and from Dublin city each day for employment and education purposes.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said this was “an important milestone at the start of the journey to bring passenger rail services back to Navan, and other key population centres en route”.

“We look forward to appointing skilled, experienced rail infrastructure design consultants to work with our project team, and progress this crucial project to bring sustainable rail transport to Navan.”