Most dangerous rural roads may see expanded use of average-speed cameras

Research underpinning the report showed that 75 per cent of road deaths occurred on a rural road with a speed limit of 80km/h or greater. Photograph: David Chadwick/Getty Images

Nearly 500km of rural primary roads where there is consistent speeding could be monitored with average-speed cameras in a significant expansion of their use, under plans being discussed within the Coalition.

An analysis drawn up by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), which has been circulated between Government departments, suggests that the cameras, which measure the average speed of a vehicle between two points in an effort to detect speeding, could be used primarily on single-carriageway rural national primary roads.

It outlines that the devices could be deployed on about 460km of the rural single carriageway primary road network.

The systems have been installed in two trial locations on the M7 and in Dublin’s Port Tunnel since last year. In total, only about 20km of roads in the State are covered by these trial projects that use average-speed cameras.

READ MORE

The roads in question would have to be prone to collisions and known to have safety issues caused by speeding which could not be solved by engineering solutions in order to be eligible for deployment of the technology.

These roads, according to the analysis, carry much of the overall total of national traffic.

However, lower-order roads such as national secondary sections are likely to be left off the list for potential installation of the technology due to the lower volume of traffic and higher likelihood that vehicles using the routes are already travelling below the speed limit.

[ Readers on speed limits and road safety: ‘Changing the law means nothing without adequate enforcement’ ]

While the bulk of the roads being considered for average-speed cameras would be rural, the analysis is understood to examine whether urban sections of the network could potentially use them.

Some other European countries use the technology in their cities, but it is trickier to use effectively due to traffic volumes and road lengths. It is thought that about 150km of urban roads might be suitable.

Earlier this month, the Government considered a report recommending a significant lowering of speed limits across all national roads, from 100km/h to 80km/h on secondary roads, from 80km/h to 60km/h on rural roads, and dropping from 50km/h to 30km/h in urban areas, with an even lower limit of 20km/h in pedestrian zones and shared space in urban settings.

[ Rising deaths on rural roads deciding factor in recommendation of lower speed limits ]

The report also recommends increased use of average-speed cameras on key roads throughout the State as well as variable speed limits on the M50 and other key routes.

Political pressure to act on road safety has grown after a series of fatal incidents over the summer which could bring fatality numbers for this year to a 10-year high.

Research underpinning the report showed that 75 per cent of road deaths occurred on a rural road with a speed limit of 80km/h or greater. Minister of State for road safety Jack Chambers is developing plans for legislation that will allow gardaí conduct the same mandatory checks for drug driving as currently is in place for drink driving.

The Road Safety Authority last week launched a new campaign seeking to achieve zero deaths on Irish roads by 2050.

In response to a parliamentary question on the use of the cameras earlier this month, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said TII was working on a technical paper on where the cameras would be appropriate, which is expected to be finalised no later than the first quarter of next year.