Emergency declared at Dublin Airport after ‘technical issue’ with Ryanair plane upon landing

The south runway at Dublin Airport remained closed on Sunday evening after a full emergency was declared over the incident. Photograph: Agency Stock

Flights at Dublin Airport were delayed on Sunday after a runway was closed following an incident involving a Ryanair aircraft.

The south runway at the airport remained closed on Sunday evening after a full emergency was declared over the incident.

In the incident, a Ryanair plane arriving from Liverpool at about 5.30pm experienced a problem with its nose landing gear.

A Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) spokesman said: “The Dublin Airport Fire Service responded, and the passengers disembarked the aircraft normally once the all-clear was given by the airport fire officer.

A Full Emergency was declared @DublinAirport this afternoon following the arrival of @Ryanair flight FR5542 from @LPL_Airport. Passengers disembarked the aircraft normally. Air Traffic flows into Dublin Airport were restricted during the incident. pic.twitter.com/DJs67ahLlo — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 9, 2023

“There were no initial reports of any injuries although one passenger was treated for shock. National Ambulance Service personnel and medics met passengers on arrival inside the terminal.

“Flights into Dublin Airport were suspended during the incident and the south runway remains closed with the north runway in sole use this evening due to the emergency.”

Ryanair said the flight from Liverpool to Dublin “experienced a minor technical issue with its nose landing gear upon landing” after which passengers and staff embarked normally.

The DAA spokesman confirmed there were “minor disruptions” to flights following the incident, but said normal flight operations resumed later.