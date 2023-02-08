Trains may move to vending machines following trolley service suspension

Passengers can currently only buy food and drink on board the Enterprise service between Dublin and Belfast. Photograph: Irish Rail

Iarnród Éireann is considering installing vending machines on intercity rail services to enable passengers to buy food and drink while on their journey. This follows the suspension of on-board catering services three years ago.

The State-owned railway company is examining the use of vending machines on its mainline rail network as an option to complement the possible return of on-board trolley services which were withdrawn as a result of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

However, an Iarnród Éireann spokesperson said vending machines would not be an alternative to the return of a trolley service on intercity trains.

Passengers can currently only buy food and drink on board the Enterprise service between Dublin and Belfast where catering services resumed last November, including full dining facilities on some trains.

Documents obtained under freedom of information legislation show Iarnród Éireann informed the National Transport Authority last year that it had gone to the market to find a replacement provider of catering services after the existing provider experienced staffing issues and sought increased costs.

However, Iarnród Éireann management subsequently told the NTA last November that there had been “multiple attempts” to seek an alternative provider of bar and trolley services but it had received “over-budget responses from the market”.

The company blamed the significant increase in bids submitted as part of a tender process on “labour costs, supply costs and risk appetite”.

As a result, Iarnród Éireann said it was looking at other options including the use of on-board vending machines.

However, it admitted that the use of such equipment would cause a safety consideration.

A spokesperson added: “It’s not as simple as putting a vending machine in a station. There would have to be mechanical changes to the train.”

The NTA instructed Iarnród Éireann management to provide “a suitable response” as it said it was “unlikely that a catering service can be found at a price that the NTA/Iarnród Éireann would be willing to pay”.

Iarnród Éireann said last year that it hoped to be able to provide a trolley service on its intercity network as it was a pleasant aspect of rail travel that attracted more customers.

Asked for an update on its plans for a resumption of catering services, a spokesperson said Iarnród Éireann expected to make an announcement very shortly about “some level of a return of trolley services”.

The spokesperson confirmed that the company was not looking at bringing back full dining car facilities on any more routes in the near future and was not considering operating trolley services using its own staff.