Motorists warned of crackdown on tyre safety ahead of winter

Professional drivers have been urged to check the condition of company vehicles in order to avoid personal penalty points on their licences. The advice comes as the Road Safety Authority and gardaí mounted a crackdown on worn tyres to mark Tyre Safety Day on Wednesday, part of national Road Safety Week which runs until Sunday.

The authorities and the Irish Tyre Industry Association also warned that underinflated tyres can cost an extra €17 per month in extra fuel, and up to €4,000 a year for an average fleet of company vehicles.

Chief executive of the Road Safety Authority Sam Waide said with cost pressures being felt across all sectors of society, it made sense to practice regular tyre maintenance. But he added that correctly maintained tyres not only save costs, they can save lives.

“Tyres are the only part of your vehicle in contact with the road, and their importance is often overlooked. Ensure your tyres are properly inflated, check the tread depth and that they are free from cracks, tears, or bulges. If your tyres show signs of deterioration you should have them replaced immediately.”

Road safety officer Conor Quinn said the minimum legal tread depth for a car is 1.6mm but it was recommended that private as well as commercial motorists consider replacing them once they are below 3mm. There is 8mm of tread on a new tyre. The legal limit for motorcycles is 1mm.

Mr Quinn said professional drivers should always “do a walk around safety check” on vehicles they are asked to drive – for safety reasons but also because it is a driver’s personal licence which accumulates penalty points when checkpoints detect defective tyres.

Driving a vehicle with defective or worn tyres, whether a professional or private drive, has been an offence for decades. But in recent years a minimum of two penalty points have been added, along with a fine of €80 paid within 28 days. This can rise to a €120 fine, and if the motorist is brought to court four penalty points can be applied.

Mr Quinn said he and his colleagues regularly detect tyres which are worn or damaged in places where they would not normally be seen and which can be a surprise to drivers. “There can be wear on the inside rim which is not easy to see, or there can be a bulge where a tyre has been driven over a curb and drivers are liable.”

His colleague Derek Lynam said multi-agency checkpoints set up in connection with the Garda would be particularly visible today (Wednesday) and throughout Road Safety Week which runs until Sunday.

Both Mr Quinn and Mr Lynam strongly advised against part-worn tyres, saying motorists were engaging in a false economy and potentially putting their lives at rise.

“Why pay €40 for a tyre that has a thread of just 3mm, and you don’t know its history, when it will wear out in less than half the time of a new, €80 tyre which has 8mm of thread and is much safer,” said Mr Lynam.

Garda Inspector Ross O’Doherty said all drivers should have an interest in the safety of their cars, but professional drivers would be personally liable for penalty points.