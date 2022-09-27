My budget: ‘Government should show more commitment by extending [the discount] beyond next year’

Mark Shanley (29) is a medical social worker, living in Mullingar but originally from Killashee, Co Longford, and works in the Mater hospital, Dublin

“Maintaining the 20 per cent discount on public fares until the end of 2023 is a positive. However, the Government should show more commitment by extending this measure in the long term to ensure certainty for those who wish to avail of public transport beyond next year.

“The increase in the carbon tax rate is important. However, the measure was counter intuitive as the increase in the price of petrol and diesel was offset by the reduction of the Government levy on these fuels. People will only change how they use their car, particularly in rural areas, when there is sufficient public transport.

“The €500 once-off payment to those on disability benefit should come with an increase in their weekly allowance. Pre-budget this was €208 and even with the €500, is that sufficient for a person to live at home and not have to worry about ESB and heating bills? I would like more information regarding how the additional €58 million for mental health services will be distributed within the sector.

“The €500 payment to home carers, and the increase of the home carer tax credit by €100, is a step in the right direction, but family carers should, in addition, receive an increase in payment for the care that they provide, which is also saving the State money, and for the stress that they experience.

“Because of the severe cost-of-living challenges that people are experiencing, they should fast track looking into and bringing in a third rate of income tax. The increase in the standard rate of tax band is welcome but, to offset inflation, I was expecting more.

“The three €200 payments for ESB bills and heat is helpful but it should be reviewed over the next couple of months to see if an increase is needed.”