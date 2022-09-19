Irish Rail proposes extra commuter and intercity services

The rail company, in conjunction with the National Transport Authority (NTA), is planning to implement timetable alterations from December 11th . Photograph: iStock/Getty

A proposed new rail timetable, which is due to come into effect from early December, has been published on Monday with the public invited to submit feedback.

Additional train services in the commuter belt to and from Newbridge, Hazelhatch and Kilcoole, and extra services to and from Mayo, Carlow and Tullamore are among the proposed new Iarnród Éireann rail timetable.

There are also journey time improvements on the Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) line under the proposed plans.

The rail company, in conjunction with the National Transport Authority (NTA), is planning to implement timetable alterations from December 11th and the public are asked to submit feedback in advance of the finalisation of the new timetable.

READ MORE

Iarnród Éireann said along with the NTA, it has identified opportunities for service improvements “in the context of post-Covid travel patterns, as demand recovers strongly”.

“We encourage all current customers and all considering rail for their sustainable travel options to review the proposed changes, and give us their feedback, as we finalise the new schedule,” a spokesman for the company said.

The company said it will review all suggestions received while alterations which cannot be implemented at this timetable change “will be retained in a database for consideration at future timetable reviews”.

The consultation survey is open until Sunday, October 2nd.

Key elements of the proposed new timetables include

Twelve additional offpeak commuter services between Newbridge and Heuston, resulting in trains every 30 minutes Monday to Friday.

Extra services between Hazelhatch and Grand Canal Dock, via Phoenix Park Tunnel on Monday to Friday.

Earlier first service on Monday to Friday between Dundalk/Drogheda and Pearse, which is also extended to Grand Canal Dock.

More services to call at Kilcoole on Rosslare Europort/Dublin Connolly services all week.

Improved journey times on Limerick/Ballybrophy services via Nenagh due to recent infrastructure works, resulting in a 15-minute time saving

A new return mid-morning service between Heuston and Carlow on Monday to Friday.

07.00 Waterford to Heuston will additionally serve Kilkenny at 07.28; train is advanced to 06.50 from Waterford, but no change to arrival time in Heuston at 09.00 as a result.

A new 07.08 Athlone/Westport service Monday to Friday providing a service for regional commuters along the line.

A new 05.05 service from Ballina to Manulla Junction which will connect with the advanced 05.15 Westport/Heuston service Monday to Friday.

The 07.30 Athlone/Galway service will now commence from Tullamore at 06.50 on Monday to Friday and additionally, serve Clara.

Slight changes to evening services between Cork and Mallow providing a consistent 30 min frequency between 16.25 and 19.25 from Cork.

Later last services to Cobh and Midleton Monday to Saturday.