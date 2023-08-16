Irish rugby team adopts ‘game changing’ new tech ahead of Rugby World Cup

The Irish rugby team have unveiled new technology developed with sponsors Vodafone that it hopes will give the team an edge in the forthcoming Rugby World Cup.

The project, first conceived by the IRFU’s head of analytics and innovation, Vinny Hammond, saw the Irish squad’s analytics team partner with Vodafone to deliver innovative 5G mobile private network.

Installed permanently at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre at the Sports Ireland Campus in Abbotstown, Co Dublin, the technology allows for the delivery of advanced real-time video analytics and facilitates instantaneous feedback from coaches to players.

Tested over the course of the last nine months, it will also be available to Andy Farrell and his coaching team at the Rugby World Cup in France, courtesy of a bespoke 5G Connect Van which will be driven directly to Ireland’s permanent World Cup base in Tours later this week.

Before this new 5G MPN technology, the Irish analysis and coaching teams relied upon third party connectivity, such as standard stadium wifi. However, now the Irish management can rely upon this ensured connectivity and artificial intelligence to deliver consistent and high-quality video and statistical feedback.

The Irish rugby team will be the only side at this year’s World Cup to use the technology, according to Vodafone Ireland.

“This will enable us to push new boundaries at this year’s World Cup. Being on our own 5G network also gives us that level of security and reliability that we really need,” Vinny Hammond said.

Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell was upbeat about the impact of the technology in preparing for the World Cup.

“The value this technology gives us in terms of the ability to enable live reviews is absolutely incredible ... it is such new technology and there are so many opportunities with it,” he said. “The research shows that the earlier you give the feedback, the better it is and the better chance you have of seeing a change in behaviour or habit.”