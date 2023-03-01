PayPal to cut 62 jobs from Irish workforce

PayPal's offices in Blanchardstown, Dublin. The online payments company has confirmed that it is selling its Dublin office and closing the Dundalk hub. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

PayPal is to cut a total of 62 roles at its Irish operations, and plans to close an office in Co Louth as part of a global cost cutting drive.

Some 35 roles will be lost in Dublin and 27 from staff based in Dundalk, Co Louth, a 3 per cent reduction in headcount from the Irish staff. Staff were informed of the decision on Wednesday, and the consultation process will begin once employee representatives have been elected.

The payments company will still employ around 2,000 staff in the Republic once the job cuts are complete, and said it remained committed to Ireland.

The announcement comes after PayPal said at the end of January that it planned to shed 2,000 jobs, or 7 per cent of its global workforce.

PayPal also plans to close its Dundalk office by the end of the month, with staff based there moving to a remote or hybrid work environment. It plans to sell the Ballycoolin office in Dublin, and will search for a smaller premises that will accommodate staff from both Dublin and Dundalk who want to attend the workplace.

“Ways of working at PayPal, as at many other companies, have completely transformed over the last three years. Employees, including myself, have really embraced the flexibility of our new working models and the increased opportunity to work from home. As a result, employee footfall at our offices at Dublin and Dundalk has remained consistently low. Nonetheless, we have maintained our strong community connections and supports in these regions – and will continue to do so,” said Maeve Dorman, senior vice-president at PayPal.

“From the outset of this virtual working reality, our focus has been to ensure our employees remain connected and engaged in meaningful ways – and this will remain a priority for us as we move forward. Our goal will continue to be to create better, more collaborative, and relevant opportunities for our workforce.”

PayPal is the latest tech company to confirm job losses at Irish operations. Google is cutting more than 240 positions from its workforce here, while Intel has cut 130 jobs in Ireland. Microsoft, Hubspot and Twitter have cut back on staff in recent weeks too.