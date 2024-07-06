World number one Iga Świątek out of Wimbledon as 21-match winning streak ends

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva celebrates winning against Poland's Iga Świątek during their women's singles match at Wimbledon. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

World number one Iga Świątek suffered more Wimbledon woe after she was booed on Court One before she crashed out in the third round to Yulia Putintseva.

Świątek was on a 21-match winning streak and looked on course to cruise into the last 16 at the All England Club when she claimed the opener, but the Kazakhstan player hit back with a brilliant second set where she broke twice.

Four-time French Open champion Świątek raced off court before the decider and when she eventually returned faced boos from an impatient crowd.

It seemed to knock the top seed off her stride and she netted to give 30th seed Putintseva an impressive 3-6 6-1 6-2 victory on her third match point.

Moscow-born Putintseva soaked up the adulation before she said in her on-court interview: “It feels great, it feels really great.

“I was just so focused on playing fast and not giving her any time. So, that’s pretty much it.

“I was feeling it on the court and that is why I was like fire. I was trying to entertain you more and more with my shots.

“I just want to enjoy this moment, like cool down a little bit, do a stretch and eat. Important!”