Novak Djokovic wins US Open men’s singles title in straight sets

Serbia's Novak Djokovic watches his shot while falling on the court as he plays Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the US Open men's singles final match in New York. Photograph: Kena Betancur/Getty

Novak Djokovic has won the US Open men’s singles title and a record-equalling 24th grand slam with a straight-sets victory over Daniil Medvedev.

The 36-year-old Serbian, who is back to world number one, beat third seed Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3, for a fourth Flushing Meadows crown. The match hinged on a marathon second set lasting 104 minutes, which was longer than both players’ entire first-round matches.

The victory, his fourth in 10 Flushing Meadows finals, capped another remarkable Grand Slam campaign for Djokovic with wins at the Australian, French and US Opens and a return to the top of the world rankings when they are updated on Monday.

The 36-year-old Serb becomes the oldest US Open men’s winner in the open era and the first to win three Grand Slam events in a season for the fourth time.

The win was also measure of revenge for Djokovic. The second seed walked out on to a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday and stared across the net at Medvedev, the man once again standing between him and history just as he had two years ago. The last time the two clashed at the US Open was in the 2021 final, when the Russian captured his only major and denied the Serb a rare calendar Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic hugs Daniil Medvedev of Russia after defeating him in their men's singles Final match. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning the US Open men's singles final against Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Photograph: Michelle V Agins/The New York Times