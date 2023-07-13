Alcaraz and Djokovic face one last hurdle to set up dream Wimbledon showdown

Down to the last four with the best in the world Novak Djokovic and the world number one Carlos Alcaraz locking stares across from their semi-final places and so far destiny has played her hand sweetly.

From the beginning of the competition few have looked beyond Alcaraz and Djokovic as opponents in their seventh and final match of the fortnight, although Daniil Medvedev, who defused the heavy serving of Chris Eubanks to earn a semi-final meeting with Alcarez, won’t be fazed.

The two have met before, with the older Medvedev winning at Wimbledon in the second round in 2021 and Alcaraz levelling up earlier this year on hard court in Indian Wells. There is enough history there for both players to know they have a chance.

A significant difference is Alcaraz has risen to become the world number one to Medvedev’s number three despite being seven years younger than the 27-year-old Russian. Momentum too may have some say with Alcaraz, who even when down animates as the top dog on court.

Taller by six inches, Medvedev brings more experience with his best at Wimbledon this year’s semi-final. He has been to two Grand Slam finals in Australia and won the US Open in 2021. But when Alcaraz was asked what he has improved in his game on grass since last year, he was certain of a few things.

“I’m going to say the movement, the confidence I improved the most since last year. I have more confidence, more experience. I would say on grass is really, really important.

“I lost the first match we played here on grass, so I have to learn about it. But [I’m] going to enjoy the semi-final. I think I’m playing great, a lot of confidence right now.”

Djokovic, driven to equal Roger Federer’s eight Wimbledon titles and perhaps in time Martina Navratilova’s nine wins here, plays eighth seed Italian Jannik Sinner, who had never been past the quarter-final in two previous visits.

Djokovic has looked invincible in every round, his 36 years wearing lightly with records tumbling in almost every match. His win over Andrey Rublev marked his 46th Grand Slam semi-final, tying Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record. The defending champion has dropped just two sets in five matches. That probably gives him good reason to see himself as favourite.

“I mean, I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favourite,” said Djokovic after his win over Rublev. “Judging with the results I had in my career here, [the] previous four occasions of Wimbledon that I won [2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022], and reaching another semi-final [2017], so I do consider myself favourite, yes.”

The pair met in the Wimbledon quarter-final last year with Djokovic coming back from 2-0 down to win the match in five sets.

Sinner, knowing the breadth of his challenge, has taken it in good spirits.

“First of all, you have to go up two sets to love,” said a smiling Sinner. “It’s going to be a completely different match than last year. He knows me better as I know him better also. It’s going to be also a little bit tactical.

“It is also a little bit mental, no? If you play against Novak, it’s always tough to play here, especially on Grand Slams. But I’m happy. I will fight for every ball. I will enjoy the moment, but knowing that I can go hard, no, trying to beat him.”