Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal to face Jack Draper in first round

Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne. Photograph: Getty Images

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face British player Jack Draper in the first round of the Australian Open while Andy Murray meets Matteo Berrettini.

Draper, 21, has risen fast up the rankings and has begun the season in good form, beating Karen Khachanov to reach the semi-finals of the Adelaide International on Thursday.

Nadal battled to a 21st grand slam title in sensational fashion in Melbourne 12 months ago but is yet to win a match in 2023 and has lost six of his last seven matches.

Murray, who claimed an encouraging 6-3 6-3 victory over Australian Alex De Minaur at the exhibition Kooyong Classic, will be cursing his luck after finding himself paired with 13th seed Berrettini.

READ MORE

The Italian reached the Wimbledon final in 2021 and was a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park 12 months ago, while he defeated Murray in the third round of the US Open last summer.

Title favourite Novak Djokovic will take on Roberto Carballes Baena and is in the same quarter of the draw as Nick Kyrgios, who meets Roman Safiullin.

Last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev faces American Marcos Giron and could face a rematch with Nadal in the last eight.

In the women’s draw, Emma Raducanu will open her campaign against German Tamara Korpatsch if she recovers from an ankle injury in time.

The British number one is battling to overcome the problem she suffered in Auckland last week and at least has avoided a seed, instead drawing 74th ranked Korpatsch.

[ ‘I achieved my dreams’ - Ashleigh Barty has no regrets nine months after shock retirement ]

Raducanu was again out on the practice courts at Melbourne Park on Thursday and looked to be moving fairly well. She could meet seventh seed Coco Gauff in the second round.

World number one Iga Swiatek faces a potentially tough opener against Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier and two former Australian Open champions, Victoria Azarenka and Sofia Kenin, will meet in the first round.