Emma Raducanu steps up training in race to be fit for Australian Open

Emma Raducanu trained in full view of the public for the first time since sustaining an ankle sprain as she continues her race against the clock to be ready for next week’s Australian Open.

The British No 1 was put through her paces by her trial coach, Sebastian Sachs, on an outside court in Melbourne Park on Wednesday as her physio, Will Herbert, stood by to provide support for her ankle.

After practising for just shy of half an hour, moving tentatively around the baseline but striking the ball at full force, Raducanu switched to Margaret Court Arena to continue her session.

As she continues her recovery from an ankle sprain she sustained in her second round match at the ASB Classic in Auckland last week, Raducanu faces a difficult task to be in good shape for the Australian Open, which begins on Monday. On Thursday Raducanu and the rest of the field will learn their first-round opponents.

Meanwhile Novak Djokovic has said he “didn’t want to risk anything” after a hamstring issue cut short his practice match with Daniil Medvedev.

The Serbian nine-time winner of the event was practising at Melbourne Park for the first time since his deportation last year.

“I just want to avoid any bigger scares before the Australian Open,” Djokovic told local broadcaster 9News Melbourne.

“I just felt it pulling and I didn’t want to risk anything worse.”