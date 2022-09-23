Protester sets his arm on fire during Laver Cup match in London

The opening session of this year’s Laver Cup in London was overshadowed when a protester set fire to his arm during the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman.
Tsitsipas clinched the first set by a 6-2 score and during the changeover at O2, a spectator ran on to the court and set his arm on fire.
The protestor was wearing a T-shirt which read “End UK Private Jets” and was quickly dragged out of the court after water had been poured on his burning arm. After a brief delay, the match, the second of day one, was able to resume.
Tsitsipas went on to win the match 6-2, 6-1 and give Team Europe a 2-0 lead over the Rest of the World in the competition after Casper Ruud had earlier beaten Jack Sock 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
Swiss great Roger Federer is due to take to the court later in the day for the final match of his career, with the 41-year-old partnering his great rival Rafael Nadal to face the American duo of Sock and Frances Tiafoe.