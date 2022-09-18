Davis Cup: Ireland beat Barbados to progress to World Group I playoff

David O’Hare and Simon Carr after their doubles win

Ireland have progressed to the World Group I playoffs after beating Barbados in the Davis Cup.

The Irish team of Simon Carr, David O’Hare and Osgar O’Hoisin won 3-2 to qualify for the draw taking placing on Tuesday.

Ireland had been tied 1-1 after Friday; and Carr and O’Hare won their doubles match over Darian King and Haydn Lewis 7-6, 6-3.

King proved too strong for Carr in singles, winning 6-3, 6-2, leaving it up to the final match between O’Hoisin and Kaipo Marshall.

O’Hoisin cruised through the first set winning 6-0 in just 30 minutes. At 2-0 up in the second set, rain poured down and the match was suspended.

On the return, Kaipo started to find his rhythm but O’Hoisin stayed strong, securing the win 6-0, 6-3 for Ireland for a famous victory.