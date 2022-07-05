Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend in Australia

Nick Kyrgios has been charged by police in Australia. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The tennis player Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being charged with assaulting a former girlfriend.

The 27-year-old Australian, who reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Monday, will appear in court in Canberra next month.

Australian Capital Territory policing confirmed on Tuesday that Kyrgios had been charged with assaulting his former girlfriend. The charge relates to an incident in Canberra last December.

“ACT policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT magistrates court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” a spokesperson said.

The charge reportedly relates to an allegation that Kyrgios grabbed a former partner, according to the Canberra Times.

The maximum sentence for the charge is two years. — Guardian